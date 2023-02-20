Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,765 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nucor worth $41,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

