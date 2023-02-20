Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 805,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $23,017,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 664.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 2,741,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 9,506.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 1,382,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 8,560.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 1,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.50. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

