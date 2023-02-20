Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $42.01 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Blackstone worth $42,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.
NYSE:BX opened at $93.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
