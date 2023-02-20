Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after buying an additional 321,288 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 201.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 218,160 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 316,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 260,466 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

