Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 518,297 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 216.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $42,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $375,601 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

