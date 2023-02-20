Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $44,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 234,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $256.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.