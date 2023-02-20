Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.
Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance
Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
