Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $5,473,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

