Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE:MMI opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

