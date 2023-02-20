FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 37,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,741,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $57.24 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

