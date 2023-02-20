Oppenheimer Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded RingCentral from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.96.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,384. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.