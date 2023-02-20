Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CMTG opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.