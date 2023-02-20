Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

