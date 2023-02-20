American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.30. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

About American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

