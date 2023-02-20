Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.96.

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

RBLX stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $54.41.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

