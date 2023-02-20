Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELME opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -194.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Elme Communities

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

