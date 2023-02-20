AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $116.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,281 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $7,945,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.