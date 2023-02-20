Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.53-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $354.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.