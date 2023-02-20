Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.53-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $424.18.
Shares of SNPS opened at $354.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.
In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
