CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.21 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

