Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at DA Davidson

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.41.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $215,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

