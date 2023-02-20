Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.50 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

