Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,207 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $210.47 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

