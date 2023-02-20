Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 76,252 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

