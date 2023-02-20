Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 811,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,385,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 448.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 408,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $154.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $158.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

