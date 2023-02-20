Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAM opened at $35.10 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.