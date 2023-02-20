Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,511 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,616,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,490. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

