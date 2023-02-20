Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $51.20 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

