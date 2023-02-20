Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $453,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 45,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $293.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.32 and a 200 day moving average of $299.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.28 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

