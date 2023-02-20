Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

