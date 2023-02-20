Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of BLUE opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $471.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

