Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

