Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 938.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

