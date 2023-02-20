Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $263.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.51 and a 200 day moving average of $231.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

