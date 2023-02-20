Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

