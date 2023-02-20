Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $216.14 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.03.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,896 shares of company stock worth $7,224,979 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.