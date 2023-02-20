Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Insteel Industries

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $29.73 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.