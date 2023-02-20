Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,307 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,281,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,032 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2,643.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 244,375 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 182,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMO opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

