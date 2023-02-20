Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $138.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.09. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

