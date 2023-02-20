Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 178 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE:JBT opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

