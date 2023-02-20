Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 428,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 580.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 252,698 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,153 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

