Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,986 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,650,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,401,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,708,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MCY opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -13.71%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.