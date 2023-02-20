Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 138.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $420,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of EXP opened at $143.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

