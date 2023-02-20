Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,095 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of PennantPark Investment worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,853.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.55. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently -35.68%.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.