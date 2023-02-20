Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 130,859 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

