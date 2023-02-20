Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,466 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orange Company Profile

ORAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

