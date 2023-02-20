Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,791,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $405.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $433.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

