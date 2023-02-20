Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mitek Systems worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $29,955.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $285,882.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,453.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,959 shares of company stock worth $352,991 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

