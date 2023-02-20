Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

About Four Corners Property Trust

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.00. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

