J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CL King upped their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $142.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

