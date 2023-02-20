Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $497,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $873.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $820.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $873.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

