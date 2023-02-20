Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 982 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4,566.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $109.03 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

